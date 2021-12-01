Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the admit card for the examination of direct recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website trb.tn.nic.in using their login details.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 8 to 12, 2021.

“Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the computer based examination schedule below:

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18 - Press News and Admit Card” Now click on the admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.