Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Sub inspector of Excise 2019 Main Written Examination. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in using their login details.

The main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 8, 2021 in three sessions from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“It is for information to all concerned that the Main Written Examination for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 will be held from 06.12.2021 to 08.12.2021 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in 3 Sessions at different examination centres across the State of Odisha,” reads the notification.

Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination. Candidates can check more details available in the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link against “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub inspector of Excise-2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

