Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of Junior Assistants under ULB-2019 today, December 1. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ossc.gov.in. The result has been prepared on the basis of main written examination and basic computer skill test.

A total of 125 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the posts.

Earlier, the Commission conducted the certificate verification from November 11 to 16 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 11.30 AM at Bhubaneswar. A total of 300 candidates were invited for the certificate verification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final select List for the Post of Junior Assistants under ULB-2019.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.