Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has release the interview letter for the post of Junior Assistants under ULB-2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can also download the Bio-Data-Cum-Attestation Form for certificate verification for the Post of Junior Assistants.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be held from November 11 to 16 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 11.30 AM at Bhubaneswar. A total of 300 candidates have been invited for the certificate verification.

Steps to download Jr Assistant admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for Certificate verification for the Post of Junior Assistants under ULB-2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

