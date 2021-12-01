Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of PCS, ACF/RFO Preliminary exam 2021 today, December 1. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on October 24, 2021. A total of 7984 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.

As per the notification, a total of 6911733 applications were accepted for the Preliminary exam. Of total, 321273 candidates appeared for the test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 694 vacancies.

The Commission shall release the detailed notification for the Main exam later.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN P.C.S. & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRELIMS) EXAM 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.