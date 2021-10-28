Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the model answer key of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) Prelim exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 24 (Sunday). The written exam consisted of two papers: Paper-1 - General Studies I and Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT). Both papers were of two-hour duration and carry 200 marks each. The Uttar Pradesh PCS exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 400 posts at state government departments.

Moreover, the Commission has also released the Range Forest Officer exam answer key, also conducted on October 24.

All answer keys will be available till November 2. Candidates cam raise objection, if any, to the answer key by November 3, 5.00 PM. Details regarding the same is available on the website.

Steps to download UPPSC answer key 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” tab under Download Segement

Click on the relevant answer key series The UPPSC PCS answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPPSC PCS answer keys 2021.

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.