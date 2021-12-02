Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) schedule for the post of Forest Guard and Forester 2020. The PET is scheduled to be conducted in January 2022.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from December 18, 2021.

As per the notification, the PET for the post of Forester will be conducted on January 10, 2022, whereas for the post of Forest Guard, the PET will be held on January 11, 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna — 800001.

The Forest Guard and Forester written examinations were conducted on December 16 and 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

Here’s direct link to Forest Guard PET notification.

Here’s direct link to Forester PET notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.