Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started accepting online applications for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till December 31.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. The Board will conduct the APRO exam on February 13, 2022.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate with a Degree/diploma in journalism. Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture.

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ and click on apply online link for APRO Click on apply link and register on the new portal Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2021.