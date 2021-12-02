Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has notified 500+ vacancies of Medical Laboratory Technician, Steno Typist, Investigator, Staff Nurse and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in from December 6, 2021. 554

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 5, 2021 upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 554 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Medical Laboratory Technician Gr II, 3 for Investigator, 66 for Steno Typist, 78 for Junior Office Assistant (Accounts), 85 for Staff Nurse, 200 for Junior Office Assistant (IT) and others.

Applicants can check more details including educational qualification, pay scale, vacancy details, and others available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category and Ex Servicemen of HP are required to pay the fee of Rs 360, whereas Rs 120 is applicable to to candidates from reserved category. Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of HP (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure) /Blind /Visually Impaired of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written objective type screening test for the duration of two hours. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.