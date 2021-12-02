The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing written test today, December 2. Candidates can download their result from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the scrutiny of documents on December 9, 2021 at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula.

“The candidates are advised to bring download scrutiny form,all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents,one id proof and copy of downloaded application form for scrutiny of documents,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Now click on “Result of written examination and notice to candidates for scrutiny of documents for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing),Cat. No. 01” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

The application process commenced on June 14 and concluded on June 26, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total 520 posts of Male Constable (Commando Wing).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.