Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result today for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. Registered candidates will be able to check their CAP 1 seat allotment result at the official website fe2021.mahacet.org.

On November 29, the MHT CET final merit list for both Maharashtra and All India candidates was released. Based on the final merit list, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 was done between November 28 and 30.

After the MHT CET CAP 1 seat allotment result is declared, candidates have to exercise options and pay the admission fee of Rs 1000 from December 4 to 7 (3.00 PM). Candidates who have accepted the seat must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission between December 4 and 7 (upto 5.00 PM).

The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET is being conducted online. Earlier, the Board had released the MHT CET provisional merit list and allowed candidates to raise objections to the list.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check MHT CET seat allotment result 2021: