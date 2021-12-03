Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Programmer, Computer Operator and Manager (System) at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1 post of Programmer Grade-2 and 3 post of Computer Operator Grade ‘’B” in UPPSC and 1 post of Manager (System) in Industrial development department. Candidates can check and download the recruitment advertisement from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Programmer: Bachelor Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from recognised Institution/ Commission) Level-7 University.

Computer Operator: Bachelor degree with diploma in Computer Science or Bachelor degree with “O” certificate from D.O.E. (ii) Knowledge of Data Entry in Hindi and English on various Softwares as M.S. Office/Lotus/Smart suit etc in D base/Unix/windows.

Manager: Degree in Computer Application.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 225, whereas Rs 105 is applicable to SC/ST/Ex-Service Man.

Steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2021: