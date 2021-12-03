Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website psc.cg.gov.in using their application number/ID and Date of Birth.

The CGPSC ADPPO exam 2021 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 12 (Sunday) in Raipur. The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and contain two subject papers: Part 1- General Knowledge and Part 2 - Law - (A) Major Acts (B) Minor Acts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer.

Steps to download CGPSC ADPPO admit card:



Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF SAHAYAK JILA LOK ABHIYOJAN ABHIKARI EXAM -2021”

Key in your Application No./Application ID and date of birth and submit The CGPSC ADPPO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC ADPPO admit card 2021.

Selection Procedure

CGPSC will conduct a written exam, followed by document verification and personality test/interview for recruitment of ADPPO.