Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) today, September 8. Eligible candidates can apply on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in till October 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: September 8

Last date to fill up online applications: October 7

application correction window opens: October 8

Application correction window closes: October 12

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the ADPPO vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on “SAHAYAK JILA LOK ABHIYOJAN ABHIKARI EXAM-2021” under Online Application Now click on “CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND APPLY ONLINE FOR SAHAYAK JILA LOK ABHIYOJAN ABHIKARI EXAM -2021 (FROM 8TH SEP 2021- 7th OCT 2021)” Register by clicking “ Register Here” and then login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for ADPPO vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.