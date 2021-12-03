The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the PG counselling schedule for INI CET January 2022 batch. The schedule has been released for MD, MS, DM, MCH and MDS courses. Students can check the counselling schedule at the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2022 counselling process will commence on December 10. Candidates will be able to exercise the selection option for the mock round from December 10 (11.00 AM) to December 12 (5.00 PM). The INI CET mock seat allotment result will be declared on December 14.

Following the mock round, students need to exercise options on December 15 and 16. INI CET round 1 seat allotment result will be released on December 21. Online acceptance of allotted seat, reporting and submission of documents and fee can be done between December 22 to 27.

“The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on ‘MyPage’ accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling completion of application form and other processes related to INI CET,” the notice said.

Moreover, the information brochure and other details for first, second and Open round of seat allocation will be uploaded separately.

Here’s INI CET Counselling 2021 schedule.

The INI CET 2022 for the January session was held on November 14 (Sunday). Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.