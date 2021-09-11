The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for admission to PG courses of INIs for the January 2022 session. Candidates can apply on the official website aiimsexams.org till October 9 upto 5.00 PM.

The INI CET 2022 exam will be held in November this year. Details regarding the exam will be released soon.

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to fill the registration and basic candidate information again. They will have to complete application form only after generation of fresh exam unique code (EUC) for INI-CET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced,” reads the notice.

Moreover, those candidates who have done registration and basic candidate information for July 2021 session but was incomplete or rejected due to incomplete/invalid images are also allowed to complete their registration and basic candidate information.

Steps to register for INI CET January 2022

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ section and click on INI CET Click on “Registration/ Login tab” and register using personal details Fill application form, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the authority has notified the extension of deadline for choice filling for INI CET PG July 2021 session. Applicants will now be able to submit the security deposit of Rs 3 lakh by September 13 upto 7.00 PM.

As the 11th and 12th September, 2021 are bank holidays, the competent authority has decided that the exercise of choices (Institute and Subject/ Speciality) for Open Round of Seat Allocation will be closed at 7.00 PM on September 13 instead of September 12 so that candidate may be able to deposit of Rs 3 Lakh for Open Round of Seat Allotment, reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.