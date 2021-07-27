The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of INI CET 2021. The Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for the July 2021 session was conducted on July 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website aiimsexams.in.

AIIMS, New Delhi has released the roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI‐CET 2021 on the basis of performance in the online exam. The list includes the roll number, rank and percentile of the qualified candidates in respective courses.

INI CET 2021 was for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. On the basis of the marks obtained in INI CET 2021, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate medical courses.

AIIMS has already published the final postgraduate seats available for seat allocation based on rank in INI‐CET for July 2021 session.

Steps to apply for AIIMS INI CET 2021 result:

Visit official website aiimsexams.in Click on the INI CET result link The merit list will appear on screen Download and check result using roll number.

Here’s direct link to AIIMS INI CET 2021 result.