Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has postponed the upcoming Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 26.

According to an update on the official website gujaratset.in, GSET 2021 will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. “The date of GSET 2021 to be conducted on 26 December 2021 has been changed to 23 January 2022,” a notice read.

GSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat in 23 subjects at 11 centers spread across the state. The admit card will be issued seven days before the exam (i.e. on January 16).

The state eligibility test will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple choice questions. In order to be considered eligible for Assistant Professor, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together (with relaxations for reserved categories). The exam duration is 3 hours.

The questions in both the papers will appear in both Gujarati and English versions (except for languages and science subjects). There are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all latest updates.