Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter/admit card for interviews to various posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers and others. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in using their login credentials.

Interviews will be conducted by IBPS for candidates who cleared the online exam conducted in November. The recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers, IT Engineer, IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers.

Steps to download IBPS admit card 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct links to download IBPS interview call letter:

Faculty Research Associate

Research Associate

Hindi Officer



IT Engineer, IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of an online written examination followed by the interview/ document verification (DV) round.