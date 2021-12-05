The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the answer keys of the State Teacher Eligibility Test or HP TET November 2021. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2021 was conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28 at different centres in the state. The exam is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

HP TET 2021 has released the answer keys of all categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. Candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key till December 9. The objection along with supporting documents should be sent via email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.

Steps to check HP TET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website www.hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “Notifications” Click on the answer key link for the relevant subject The HP TET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to HP TET answer key 2021.

To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 per cent. The HP TET certificate for qualified candidates will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance.