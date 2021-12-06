Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates for the computer based test 2 of RRB 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022. The result of Stage 1 Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites rrbcdg.gov.in by January 15, 2022.

“The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The board has also notified that the candidates whose applications have been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature can upload their photograph and/or signature from December 15, 2021 through the Modification Link.

The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals for further updates.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.