Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated the refund of examination fee to candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts. The link to submit correct bank account details has been made available to the candidates on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can update their bank account details upto 5.00 PM today.

Candidates are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code entered are correct and advised to carefully check the Bank Account Details before submitting the same. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible, read the notification.

SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct Bank Account Details.

Steps to update bank account details:

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “CEN-03/2019 - Link for Updating Bank Account Details (Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts)“ Key in your login credentials and submit Update your bank account details and download the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to update your bank account details.

RRB MIC recruitment:

The RRB recruitment drive for this segment is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which include Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff, and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.