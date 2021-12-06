The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for the on-demand examination (ODE) 2022. Students can apply for the exams at the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS will conduct the ODE 2022 exams for Secondary and Sr. Secondary level from January 4. The completee exam date sheet will be uploaded on the website soon.

“The NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE), 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from 4th January, 2022 onwards. The ODE Regsitration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website www.nioc.ac.in and www.sdmic.nios.ac.in from 6th December 2021,” the notice said.

Eligibility Criteria

Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Secondary Course is 14 years as on July 31, 2020. A learner giving a self-certificate “I have studied enough to be able to pursue secondary course” is also eligible for admission to the Secondary Course. A learner who had studied at the secondary level can also seek admission in NIOS either to complete his course or to improve his performance.

Sr. Secondary: The minimum age to take admission in the Senior Secondary Course is 15 years as on July 31, 2020. In order to take admission in the Senior Secondary course, the learner must have passed the Secondary course from a recognised Board.

Fee

An online registration fee of Rs 480, exam fee of Rs 250 and TOC fee of Rs 180 per subject is applicable.

Steps to apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams:

Visit official website sdmis.nios.ac.in Go to ‘Admissions’ — ‘On Demand’ — ‘Jan 2022 to March 2022’ Register and fill the form Select subject, exam centre, make fee payment and select date of exam Submit form and download a copy Take printout for future reference.

NIOS ODE application process

The applicants are required to register themselves through OTP on mobile or email. Fill up the details and upload required documents. Select subject, exam centre, make payment and select the date of examination.

Once the dates are successfully booked, login to your dashboard and check the admission confirmation. Once done, download the identity card and hall ticket. Contact the centres for examination.