The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the computer skill test for recruitment to Block Social Security Officer 2017 post. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their result from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The computer skill test was conducted on November 2, 2021. A total of 321 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 25.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates Shortlisted for Certificate Verification for the Post of BSSO-2017.” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The date of certificate verification will be intimated shortly in the website of the Commission. Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at regular intervals.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.