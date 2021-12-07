Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of LD Asstt cum Typist. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the post on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till January 15, 2022 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are reserved for PwD category candidates.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 15, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed the Higher Secondary (+2) stage examination or equivalent from a recognised board/university with the knowledge of typing in Computer with an accurate speed of 40 words per minute along with basic computer knowledge.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/ PwD category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab Register and create a user account Login and fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in written examination and typing test. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.