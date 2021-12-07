Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE) due to unavoidable reasons. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022.

The new schedule shall be released on Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment to 726 posts in the state government.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

