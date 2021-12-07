Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Analyst. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website ppsc.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is December 25.

PPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 10 posts of Analyst in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab. The initial pay is Rs 35,400.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate should possess a Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Here’s PPSC Cooperative Inspector recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

PPSC will select candidates on the basis of a written examination comprising of 120 questions worth total 480 marks. The exam will be scheduled tentatively in January 2022. The exact date of exam will be decided and intimated later keeping in view the public health safety issues.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 1000. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC Analyst recruitment 2021: