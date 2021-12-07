Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the exam dates for various posts advertised under ADVT. NO. 14/2019, Cat No. 07, 09, 11, 12, 30 & 33. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the 14/2019 exams on December 26 (Sunday) for the posts of Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman (Civil), Assistant Manager, Assistant Draughtsman and Assistant Manager. The exams will be held in three shifts: 9.00 to 10.30 AM, 12.0 to 2.00 PM and 4.00 to 5.30 PM

The exam for Assistant (HSIIDC) is on December 27 (Monday) in third shift.

Candidates can download their admit card from December 20 onwards from the commission’s website.

Here’s HSSC 14/2019 exam notice.

The HSSC recruitment under Advt No 14/2019 is being conducted for a total 126 posts under Cat No. 07, 09, 11, 12, 30 & 33.