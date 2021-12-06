The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for exams for recruitment to various posts in Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Panchkula advertised under Advertisement Number 12/2019. Registered candidates can apply for the posts at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the written exams under Advt 12/2019 in OMR-based mode on December 11 in various shifts. The direct recruitment aims to fill up 3206 posts at Skill Development & Industrial Training Department.

Candidates have to log in using Login ID and Password to download their admit cards from the given link: http://adv122019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Steps to download HSSC admit card:

Visit the link Click on Login button Enter Login ID and password Click on the admit card link Download and take a printout.

Here’s HSSC Advt 12/2019 exam notice.

The examination for the said post will comprise 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes duration. 75% weightage will be given to General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.