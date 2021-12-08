Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the written examination for the posts of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in using their roll number/application number and date of birth.

As per the notification, the exam for the post of Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts is scheduled to conducted on December 11, whereas the written test for the post of Clerk will be held on December 12, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Candidates are advised to re-visit the website on December 9 and 10 to know their examination centre details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link under Advertisements tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.