Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming HP Administrative Service (HPAS) Main exam 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPAS Main 2020 exam will be held from December 15 to 21. A total of 348 candidates have qualified for the Main written exam.

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards alongwith detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” HPPSC said.

Here’s HPPSC HPAS Main 2020 exam notice.

Steps to download HPPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit

The HPPSC HPAS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HPPSC HPAS admit card 2021.