HPPSC AE admit card 2021 released; check download link
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The HPPSC AE exam will be held on December 5 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 26 posts of AE Executive Trainee (Civil) at E-2 level (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, HP advertised via Advertisement No. 13/05-2021.
“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMSes/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. / e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms,” HPPSC said in its exam notice.
Steps to download HPPSC admit card 2021:
- Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card”
- Key in your login details and submit
- The HPPSC AE admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission notice further said.
Selection procedure
HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.