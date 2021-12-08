State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has notified various posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) on its recruitment portal slprbassam.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website from December 10 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 306 vacancies. Thirty percent of the vacancies in each category are reserved for women. Ten percent reservation for persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 26 years and less than 20 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test, date and venue (s) of which will be communicated later on. The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.