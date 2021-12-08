Odisha Police Recruitment Board has announced the result of the Constable (Communication) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official website odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

The Odisha Police Constable exam 2021 was conducted from November 15 to 17 in computer-based test mode. The Board is conducting the recruitment drive for 244 posts of Communication Constable in the technical cadre of Odisha Police.

As per the merit list, a total of 739 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for further selection. The merit list contains the Application and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

The Board will conduct the Physical Measurement and the Physical Efficiency Test at OSAP 7th Bn Ground, (Infront of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar from December 17 onwards. “The shortlisted candidates are advised to go through the General Instructions for the PET and visit the website regularly to know further updates,” the notice said.

Here’s direct link to Odisha Police Constable result 2021.