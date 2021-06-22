The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector. Interested applicants can register at the official website odishapolice.gov.in till July 15.

The tentative date of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is from August 6 to 16, 2021.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive for 477 posts of Sub Inspector of Police on contractual basis in Odisha Police under Home Department.

Taking to Twitter, the Board said: “Online application portal for recruitment of 477 posts of SI of Police is live now and can be accessed at https://odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/ For further details, please refer to detailed advertisement at https://odishapolice.gov.in/21-6-21%20SI%20adv%20final.pdf”

Online application portal for recruitment of 477 posts of SI of Police is live now and can be accessed at https://t.co/4c0JpnSqcT



For further details, please refer to detailed advertisement at https://t.co/tnUEghBgHw — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 22, 2021

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-25 years as of January 2021.

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification for the SI post is graduation, while that of the constable (communication) post is Plus II with a diploma in computer application.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/ On the homepage, click on “New Under” under Application Registration Read the instruction carefully and proceed with application Fill in the details and register Login by using the reference number and password received to your mobile and email after basic registration Fill up the details, upload documents and make the payment Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection procedure

Candidates are required to undergo a computer-based/written exam, besides physical and efficiency tests. The exam will consist of objective-type MCQ having two papers.

The Board had also notified 244 posts of Constables (communication) in the technical cadre of Odisha Police. The application process for the same is expected to commence soon.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.