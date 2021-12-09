Today is the last day to apply for various posts of Project Engineers and Project Managers on a contractual basis at C-DAC, Mumbai. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cdac.in till 6.00 PM.

The C-DAC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 111 posts. Candidates may check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. No fees shall be payable by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EWS category. Female applicants are also exempted from the application fee.

Steps to apply C-DAC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website cdac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Current Job Opportunities’ Now click on “Apply Online” under ‘C-DAC, Mumbai invites application for various technical positions on contract basis on consolidated pay (Advertisement No. CDACM/Consal/3/2021)‘ Fill up the application form and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

If applications are received in large numbers, there will be a written test, as deemed fit by the management. Management reserves the right to change/modify the selection process at any time, during the process, at its discretion.