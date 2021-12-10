Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has reopened the application window for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till December 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.

Earlier, the Commission had notified 224 vacancies, which is raised by 94 vacancies. Therefore, the application link has been restarted.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be between the age of 21 years and 42 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree in any stream from recognized university, reports JAGRAN Josh. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EWS category or Ex-Serviceman are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 along with the processing fees with tax, whereas the applicants from Uttarakhand SC/ ST category will have to pay the fee of Rs 60 plus the processing fees with tax.

Steps to apply for Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 हेतु विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन, अतिरिक्त विज्ञापन/शुद्धि-पत्र एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन के संबंध में ” under recent Updates

Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।” Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application

Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the exam.

