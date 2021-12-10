The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the question paper and provisional answer key for the UP Police SI and ASI exams 2021. Registered candidates can check and download the question paper and answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police SI exam 2021 was conducted on December 4 and 5. The exam was held for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in the UP Police.

The link to view the question paper and answer key will be available till December 16. The candidate can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by December 16 midnight. The Board will verify the validity of challenges and accordingly model the final answer key, based on which the result will be prepared.

Here’s UP Police SI answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download UP Police SI answer key 2021:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the ‘answer key’ link for SI exam Enter Registration No, date of birth, date of exam and select shift and submit The UP Police SI answer key and question paper will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download UP Police answer key 2021.

The UP Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 for ASI (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police SI (Confidential). UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.