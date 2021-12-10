Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the result of the Revenue Inspector exam and skill test 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The provisional results have been published on the basis of marks secured by candidates in both the RI written exam and skill test in computer application. The OSSSC RI exam 2021 was held on August 29 and the skill test on November 8.

The result merit list contains the list of candidates bearing Roll Nos. provisionally called to appear for document verification before the District Collector’s officer on December 15 at 10.00 AM.

Here’s direct link to OSSC RI result 2021 merit list.

Steps to check OSSSC RI result 2021:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login” Key in your details and submit Check and download the OSSSC RI result scorecard Take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.