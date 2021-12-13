Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Professor. The answer key has been released for the written examination conducted in 3 phases of various subjects of Assistant Professor. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website uphesc2021.co.in/login.

Candidates can raise objections till December 18, 2021. The applicants will have to send their suggestions at uphescobjection50@gmail.com along with the supporting documents/proofs.

The exam was conducted in three phases on 47 subjects on October 30, November 13 and 28.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uphesc2021.co.in/login On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” link Choose the subject The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in five phases between October 30 and December 12. The answer key for the remaining 2 phases shall be released soon.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round from late December.

