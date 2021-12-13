Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of 2016 Lower Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 354 candidates have been declared qualified for the recruitment. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 641 vacancies. The Commission will release the individual marks of the candidates on the official website in due course of time.

A per the notification, the interview round was held from December 1 to December 24, 2020 for a total of 2226 candidates. The result of the Main exam was declared on October 13, 2020.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “विज्ञा0सं0-22-परीक्षा/2016, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्...” under Notice Board tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.