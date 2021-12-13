Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon begin the online applications for admission to undergraduate medical college. As per the notification, the registration process will commence today from 2.00 PM to December 17 upto 11.59 PM. The last date to pay the registration fee is December 18 (5.30 PM).

“Interested eligible candidates can register and apply online and appear for document verification as per the schedule,” reads the notification. Registration fee, schedule for document verification, original documents to be produced for verification and other details will be hosted on the KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 will be held for admissions to Medical, Dental and Ayush courses.

Steps to register for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the counselling link Register yourself and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form

Candidates may check the instruction released by KEA in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the instructions.