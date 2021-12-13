The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the online registration process for MHT CET counseling CAP round 2 for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. Candidates can apply at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through the candidate’s login can be done from December 13 to 15. The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II was displayed last week.

The MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 17.

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2021 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2021 are required to pay Rs 800 (General category) or Rs 600 (reserved) online.

Steps to register for MHT CET counselling 2021:

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Go to ‘BE/ BTech’ under undergraduate section Go to Candidate login using Application ID and password Fill and submit option form for MHT CET CAP 2 Download a copy and take a pritnout.

Here’s direct link to register for MHT CET CAP 2.