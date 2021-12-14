All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for the MAT 2021 computer based test (CBT) today, December 14. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website mat.aima.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The CBT is scheduled to be conducted on December 19.

“In light of the present Cyclone Jawad situation Bhubaneswar and Vizag. centres only are hereby advised that it will not be possible to administer MAT Paper Based Test scheduled on 5th Dec. 2021 in these two centres. Hence, candidates of these two centres are advised to convert to “Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT)” mode scheduled for 18 Dec.21’ or “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode 19 Dec. 2021. These candidates have been intimated individually also by email and SMS, which they are advised to go through immediately,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mat.aima.in/dec21/ On the homepage, click on MAT Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

The MAT 2021 score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

