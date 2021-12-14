Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key starting today, December 14. The last date to submit the objections is December 20.

The CGPSC ADPPO exam 2021 written exam was conducted on December 12 (Sunday) in Raipur from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer of Sahayak Jila Lok Abhiyojan Adhikari Exam- 2021 (13-12-2021)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer.

Selection Procedure

CGPSC will conduct a written exam, followed by document verification and personality test/interview for recruitment of ADPPO.