Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra has invited online applications for recruitment to 55 Diploma Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till December 29, 2021.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra (MH) Telecom Circle, proposes to engage 55 Diploma holders in Engineering/Technology field (Electronics/E&TC/Computer/IT) for apprenticeship training for a period of one year, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Maximum age of the candidate should be 25 years or less as on December 29, 2014. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years of OBC candidates is as per government provisions/ rules.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed their Diploma course in Engineering/ Technology field recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after April 1, 2020.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Process

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal mhrdnats.gov.in. Click on enroll and fill up the application form. Login to the portal, upload your resume and submit the form.

Selection Process

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of final percentage or marks obtained by the candidate in their Diploma and the Personal Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for document verification and joining if selected by concerned BAs for which the candidate has applied.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.