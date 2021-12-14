Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE exam was held on December 5 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. It consisted of two papers: General Studies and Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

The answer keys along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by December 20.

Here’s APSC JE answer key notice.

Steps to download APSC JE answer key:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Answer Key’ section Click on the answer key link for Junior Engineer The APSC JE answer key will appear onscreen Check and download Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Direct links to APSC JE answer keys:

GENERAL STUDIES

CIVIL ENGINEERING



MECHANICAL ENGINEERING



ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 368 posts Junior Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical), under Irrigation Department, Assam. Online applications were invited in August and September 2020.