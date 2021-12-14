Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the response sheet and question paper of Polytechnic Lecturer exams 2021. Candidates can view and download their response sheet and question paper from the official website trb.tn.nic.in using their login details.

The TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer exam was conducted from December 8 to 13.

To view and download response sheet and question paper, candidates have to use their Registration Number, date of birth, exam date and batch details to login. Reda the notice given below carefully.

Here’s TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer notice.

Steps to download TN TRB Lecturer response sheet:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18”

Now click on the link ‘View and Download Your Question & Response Sheets’ Enter Registration Number, date of birth, exam date and batch details and submit

The TN TRB Lecturer response sheet and question paper will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer response sheet.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.