West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the written examination for recruitment to the post of Agragami in Civil Defence Organization today, December 15. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The WB Police Agragami written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM.

The WB Police Agragami written examination will have 85 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali). There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Here’s WB Police Agragami final exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019” Now click on the e-admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

“Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit card for the written examination,” reads the notice.

The Board had conducted the physical tests (PMT/PET) in October and November, 2021.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD). The selection process includes PMT/PET, followed by written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.