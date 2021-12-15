The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) today, December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website apssb.nic.in till January 5 upto 3.00 PM.

APSSB has notified a total of 81 posts of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Here’s APSSB Stenographer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-2 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduation/Bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Exam Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for the unreserved categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Go to ‘Apply’ tab and click on ‘apply online’ against Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) Register and proceed with application process Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

APSSB will conduct a Stage 1 stenographer proficiency test on January 29. The minimum qualifying mark is 40. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Stage 2 written test on February 6. The test will be objective type MCQ for a duration of 2 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.